Customs forms streamlined for entering Guam

Guam's number one industry makes a small change that officials hope will bring about a big difference at the airport. At least for those traveling here to the island.

Returning residents are all too familiar, and for visitors it can be especially overwhelming.

Acting Director of Tourism Research Nico Fujikawa said, "When you're traveling six to seven hours on the plane and someone hands this to you, you're like, 'Oh my gosh.' This is a big form that's going to take a while."

Traveling to Guam just got easier. Live today, a more streamlined Customs declaration form. Half the size with fewer questions, Fujikawa says it's good news for the passenger and the agencies reviewing the data.

"This is where GVB and Customs kind of combine all the numbers and stats that we get," said Fujikawa. "All these reports that you see out in public and articles come from these customs forms."

Best of all, you'll get out of the airport sooner. Guam Customs and Quarantine Chief Vincent S.N. Perez says the new form means quicker passenger processing. He explained, "I'm pretty sure it'll make it a whole lot quicker. Because when you're sitting at the counter, and I have to look at every name, and look and count how many people are there and look to see if all the passport information is there and verified because that's what takes a lot of time - opening up all the travel documents."

You'll also see some new questions, like how you booked your flight.

GVB CEO Nate Denight says this is all part of maximizing GVB's marketing efforts, saying, "When you're making decisions, data is so key. We have some of the best data, and the quickest data in all the tourism industry."

