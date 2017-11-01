Rifle-wielding robber hits Tamuning gameroom

Guam police need your help tracking down a man they say rushed into a Tamuning game room threatening the worker with a black rifle on Halloween night.

It happened around 8:30pm.

Investigators say the armed man went into the 24 Hour Game Room at Airport Plaza demanding money. He then took off on foot towards the rear parking lot of the building. The suspect was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, blue jeans, a red cloth covering his mouth and dark sunglasses. Anyone with information is asked to call Guam Crimestoppers at 477-HELP.