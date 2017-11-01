Island residents prepare for All Souls Day masses - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Island residents prepare for All Souls Day masses

Posted: Updated:

In honor of All Souls Day this Thursday, thousands of residents from around the island will be gathering at cemeteries to remember their loved ones. Asan Resident Paul Chargualaf visited the Guam Veterans' Cemetery this afternoon. Every year he cleans the headstones of his mother, father, grandmother, brother and aunt.

"Every year yes, my sister makes the flower arrangements, she does a good job, and I go set them up," he shared with KUAM News.  "It's family - they're gone, but they're within our hearts and it's always gonna be like that forever."

Masses in "Commemoration of All the Faithful Departed" will be held tomorrow at more than a dozen cemeteries including Pigo Catholic Cemetery at 3pm and the Veteran's Cemetery in Piti at 1pm.

