Jury selection next week for Brian Cruz case

Jury selection kicks off bright and early Monday for the two men charged with the manslaughter of local bodyboarder Brian Cruz.

Jaycee White and Alfredo Castro appeared in court on Wednesday.

Just over a year ago, White, Castro, Richard Ragadio and Cruz were out drinking in Tumon.

According to surveillance footage from a nearby establishment, White punched Cruz knocking him unconscious. The men then carried Cruz to a car and proceeded to Linda's Coffee Shop in Hagatna to eat.

Cruz was discovered in the car by police after a riot broke out at the restaurant. He died days later from severe head injuries.

Ragadio previously entered a plea agreement with the government.

White and Castro, meanwhile, have opted to face a jury.