Jury selection next week for Brian Cruz case

In honor of All Souls Day this Thursday, thousands of residents from around the island will be gathering at cemeteries to remember their loved ones. Asan Resident Paul Chargualaf visited the Guam Veterans' Cemetery this afternoon. Every year he cleans the headstones of his mother, father, grandmother, brother and aunt.More >>
