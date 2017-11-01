Guam daughter welcomed home with carrier's visit

One of the sailors who arrived aboard the carrier the USS Theodore Roosevelt is a daughter of Guam who got a warm welcome as she got off the ship at the Naval Station Tuesday. Among those anxiously waiting for AC 1st Class Jolynn San Nicolas arrival at Kilo Wharf were her mom Josephine Perez, beaming with pride over her daughter's service and her selfless devotion to her kids.

she wanted to secure her family, and knew that the military would be the one to secure her and the children. And when they grow up, and the husband. So she said this is my career.

Also waiting ashore was a surprise. Jolynn's daughter Avery flew on a military flight from Hawaii just to see her mom, who said, "It's been a really long time since she's been home, so I just wanted to be a part of the experience of her coming home. Just make it ten times greater."

Jolynn was one of the first sailors to disembark, so she could finally receive the warm welcome of her family. "I came by myself. This is a surprise - oh my gosh, it's a great feeling!" she beamed.

The 10-year veteran is an air traffic controller aboard the USS Roosevelt. She described the homecoming as a blessing, made all the more better by the warm embrace of family. "It's a great feeling to be home, thank you navy for pulling in finally," she said.

She added, "I did just check in August 15; so far it's been a challenge this is my first carrier, being back as a leader a first class so, a lot of challenges ahead of me, but I'm ready to serve."