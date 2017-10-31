Bordallo fights for public park funding

A lot more money for parks and recreation area improvements.

That's what's behind a new bill by Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo, which seeks a fair share of federal parks funding for Guam and the other insular areas. Currently, Bordallo says all five territories and the District of Columbia share the same allocation as a state.

"This bill fixes this disparity by providing a full state equivalent share of the land and conservation fund funding for each territory and DC each year," she explained.

Bordallo says the least-populated states receive about $823,000 a year from the LWC fund, while Guam got just $75,000.

Her measure is co-sponsored by the delegates from the other territories.