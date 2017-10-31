NCS crash victim identified

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
Only identified by his initials, 48-year-old J.C. names Father John "Jack" Niland, a Capuchin priest, as his perpetrator.More >>
Only identified by his initials, 48-year-old J.C. names Father John "Jack" Niland, a Capuchin priest, as his perpetrator.More >>
The latest Invitation for Bid is out for the $9.2 million project to renovate the labor and delivery ward at the Guam Memorial Hospital.More >>
The latest Invitation for Bid is out for the $9.2 million project to renovate the labor and delivery ward at the Guam Memorial Hospital.More >>
According to a Department of Public Health and Social Services inspection report, the latest establishment to reopen is Aji-Ichi Japanese Restaurant.More >>
According to a Department of Public Health and Social Services inspection report, the latest establishment to reopen is Aji-Ichi Japanese Restaurant.More >>
At around 10:30a.m. officers assigned to the Dededo Precinct Command located a lost child on Fatima Road, by South Henry Kaiser closer to the Mobil entrance to the Micronesia Mall, Dededo.More >>
At around 10:30a.m. officers assigned to the Dededo Precinct Command located a lost child on Fatima Road, by South Henry Kaiser closer to the Mobil entrance to the Micronesia Mall, Dededo.More >>
Investigators are now looking for the people responsible for setting fire to a pair of businesses in Hagatna. The fire marshal confirming it was arson. It happened just after 9pm. In this video you can see the thick smoke and flames coming from one of the buildings...that's Carmony along Herman Cortez Avenue. The other fire happening nearby at Pristine detailing. People in the immediate area had to be evacuated for a short time. Fire fighters were able to get it under control, and ...More >>
Investigators are now looking for the people responsible for setting fire to a pair of businesses in Hagatna. The fire marshal confirming it was arson. It happened just after 9pm. In this video you can see the thick smoke and flames coming from one of the buildings...that's Carmony along Herman Cortez Avenue. The other fire happening nearby at Pristine detailing. People in the immediate area had to be evacuated for a short time. Fire fighters were able to get it under control, and ...More >>