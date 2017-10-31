Man, 48,claims priest raped him as altar boy - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Man, 48,claims priest raped him as altar boy

Posted: Updated:

Another clergy sex abuse lawsuit filed this afternoon in the District Court of Guam.

Only identified by his initials, 48-year-old J.C. names Father John "Jack" Niland, a Capuchin priest, as his perpetrator.

J.C. alleges the sexual abuse occurred at the Agat Parish, where he served an altar boy.

During confession, while J.C. was on his knees and his eyes closed confessing, he alleges the priest raped him.

Father Jack passed away in 2009.

He is suing for $5 million.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • NCS crash victim identified

    NCS crash victim identified

    The island's medical examiner identifies the passenger from Saturday's deadly crash along Bello Road as 28-year-old Nommar Narruhn. Narruhn, who died of a broken neck, was a passenger in the three car collision. Highway Patrol continues to investigate the Bello Road accident as well as a separate crash along NCS, Dededo last Friday.More >>
    The island's medical examiner identifies the passenger from Saturday's deadly crash along Bello Road as 28-year-old Nommar Narruhn. Narruhn, who died of a broken neck, was a passenger in the three car collision. Highway Patrol continues to investigate the Bello Road accident as well as a separate crash along NCS, Dededo last Friday.More >>

  • Man, 48,claims priest raped him as altar boy

    Man, 48,claims priest raped him as altar boy

    Only identified by his initials, 48-year-old J.C. names Father John "Jack" Niland, a Capuchin priest, as his perpetrator.

    More >>

    Only identified by his initials, 48-year-old J.C. names Father John "Jack" Niland, a Capuchin priest, as his perpetrator.

    More >>

  • Speaker holds oversight with DOA

    Speaker holds oversight with DOA

    With millions of dollars worth of shortfalls affecting the island's educational institutions, Speaker BJ Cruz held an oversight with the Department of Administration today. While Cruz indicated the Department of Education, Guam Community College and University of Guam faced shortfalls ranging from $1.6 million to $12 million each, DOA director Christine Baleto confirmed all three institutions have worked out payment agreements with DOA. However, she noted payment for prior year obliga...More >>
    With millions of dollars worth of shortfalls affecting the island's educational institutions, Speaker BJ Cruz held an oversight with the Department of Administration today. While Cruz indicated the Department of Education, Guam Community College and University of Guam faced shortfalls ranging from $1.6 million to $12 million each, DOA director Christine Baleto confirmed all three institutions have worked out payment agreements with DOA. However, she noted payment for prior year obliga...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly