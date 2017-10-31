Man, 48,claims priest raped him as altar boy

Another clergy sex abuse lawsuit filed this afternoon in the District Court of Guam.

Only identified by his initials, 48-year-old J.C. names Father John "Jack" Niland, a Capuchin priest, as his perpetrator.

J.C. alleges the sexual abuse occurred at the Agat Parish, where he served an altar boy.

During confession, while J.C. was on his knees and his eyes closed confessing, he alleges the priest raped him.

Father Jack passed away in 2009.

He is suing for $5 million.