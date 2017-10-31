Carrier arrives for port visit amid rising tensions with North Korea

The USS Theodore Roosevelt joins two other carrier groups already operating in the Western Pacific, and will maintain a presence ahead of a high profile trip to the region next week by President Donald Trump.

The USS Roosevelt along with the USS Nimitz and USS Reagan together mark the first time in a decade that as many as three carriers are simultaneously deployed to the same area of operation. But Strike group commander Admiral Stephen Koehler says their presence is not directly related to repeated threats to the U.S. by North Korea, including a nuclear missile attack against Guam.

He told KUAM News, "I do think the Ronald Reagan strike group has continued to work with the tensions in Korea, and are always ready. Certainly we're here if called upon to do whatever the political leadership wants from us, we'll see how that all plays out."

The San Diego-based carrier is joined by its strike group, including Destroyers the USS Preble and USS Halsey. The ships are carrying some 7,500 sailors and marines, as part of a regular deployment to the western pacific that began on October 6.

USS Roosevelt commanding officer Captain Carlos Sardiello said, "We're ready and trained to go on our seven-month routine deployment and we have follow on operations scheduled in the 5th Fleet area of operations and that has been our primary focus. But on the way we do the tasking that is assigned."

The navy estimates that local spending by the more than 5,000 personnel on four days of liberty will total about $4 million.

This is the first ever port call to Guam by the USS Roosevelt.