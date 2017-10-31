Carrier arrives for port visit amid rising tensions with North K - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Carrier arrives for port visit amid rising tensions with North Korea

Posted: Updated:

The USS Theodore Roosevelt joins two other carrier groups already operating in the Western Pacific, and will maintain a presence ahead of a high profile trip to the region next week by President Donald Trump.

The USS Roosevelt along with the USS Nimitz and USS Reagan together mark the first time in a decade that as many as three carriers are simultaneously deployed to the same area of operation. But Strike group commander Admiral Stephen Koehler says their presence is not directly related to repeated threats to the U.S. by North Korea, including a nuclear missile attack against Guam.

He told KUAM News, "I do think the Ronald Reagan strike group has continued to work with the tensions in Korea, and are always ready. Certainly we're here if called upon to do whatever the political leadership wants from us, we'll see how that all plays out."

The San Diego-based carrier is joined by its strike group, including Destroyers the USS Preble and USS Halsey.  The ships are carrying some 7,500 sailors and marines, as part of a regular deployment to the western pacific that began on October 6. 

USS Roosevelt commanding officer Captain Carlos Sardiello said, "We're ready and trained to go on our seven-month routine deployment and we have follow on operations scheduled in the 5th Fleet area of operations and that has been our primary focus. But on the way we do the tasking that is assigned."

The navy estimates that local spending by the more than 5,000 personnel on four days of liberty will total about $4 million.

This is the first ever port call to Guam by the USS Roosevelt. 

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Speaker holds oversight with DOA

    Speaker holds oversight with DOA

    With millions of dollars worth of shortfalls affecting the island's educational institutions, Speaker BJ Cruz held an oversight with the Department of Administration today. While Cruz indicated the Department of Education, Guam Community College and University of Guam faced shortfalls ranging from $1.6 million to $12 million each, DOA director Christine Baleto confirmed all three institutions have worked out payment agreements with DOA. However, she noted payment for prior year obliga...More >>
    With millions of dollars worth of shortfalls affecting the island's educational institutions, Speaker BJ Cruz held an oversight with the Department of Administration today. While Cruz indicated the Department of Education, Guam Community College and University of Guam faced shortfalls ranging from $1.6 million to $12 million each, DOA director Christine Baleto confirmed all three institutions have worked out payment agreements with DOA. However, she noted payment for prior year obliga...More >>

  • AG responds to DOJ's Chamorro Land Trust Act complaint

    AG responds to DOJ's Chamorro Land Trust Act complaint

    The Attorney General's office files a response to the Justice department's complaint against the Chamorro land trust act. The DOJ lawsuit ,filed in September in Guam district court, alleges that the trust act discriminates against non-Chamorros in violation of the U.S. Fair Housing act.  Passed more than 20 years ago, the CLTA has provided 99-year land leases to more than 4,000 Chamorros, with another 8,000 on the waiting list.  While the AG does not dispute a series of all...More >>
    The Attorney General's office files a response to the Justice department's complaint against the Chamorro land trust act. The DOJ lawsuit ,filed in September in Guam district court, alleges that the trust act discriminates against non-Chamorros in violation of the U.S. Fair Housing act.  Passed more than 20 years ago, the CLTA has provided 99-year land leases to more than 4,000 Chamorros, with another 8,000 on the waiting list.  While the AG does not dispute a series of all...More >>

  • 5 indicted for alleged involvement in prison smuggling scheme

    5 indicted for alleged involvement in prison smuggling scheme

    An indictment has been handed down against the handful of people charged for their part in allegedly smuggling contraband into the prison earlier this month. Corina Lynn Blas Tedtaotao, Quiana Liberty Manibusan, Raymond Torres Tedtaotao, Frank Edward Pangelinan, and Paul Lynwood Johnson face numerous charges of conspiracy to promote major prison contraband and drug possession. The five were arrested following an evacuation at the Guam Memorial Hospital prompted by a report of a susp...More >>
    An indictment has been handed down against the handful of people charged for their part in allegedly smuggling contraband into the prison earlier this month. Corina Lynn Blas Tedtaotao, Quiana Liberty Manibusan, Raymond Torres Tedtaotao, Frank Edward Pangelinan, and Paul Lynwood Johnson face numerous charges of conspiracy to promote major prison contraband and drug possession. The five were arrested following an evacuation at the Guam Memorial Hospital prompted by a report of a susp...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly