Should soup kitchen close shop?

Should Kusinan Kamalen Karidat close doors and start over? It depends who you ask.

While the Concerned Catholics of Guam have been at the forefront of bringing transparency to the Church and its operations, their recent recommendation to shut down the Hagatna soup kitchen could devastate the already struggling homeless community.

Today, the non-profit's new leadership speaks up and brings clarity to the concerns raised by the CCOG.

She's just one of the many regulars at Kusinan Kamalen Karidat. "We're not hopeless, just homeless."

Though she wouldn't give her name, she braved our cameras to extend gratitude to the men and women who serve up hot meals at the Hagatna soup kitchen seven days a week. "They're very helpful. They're very helpful people," she said.

On Monday, 55 people came out for the nightly feeding.

Earlier that day, Concerned Catholics of Guam President David Sablan made a recommendation that the Church shut down the non-profit's operations due to past alleged financial mismanagement.

Rather than clean house, the CCOG further recommended the Church start an entirely new organization, one that stays true to the ministry.

Kamalen Karidat's new Executive Director Pale' Mike Crisostomo disagrees. He believes reform is possible and it's happening.

The priest shared, "When Mr. (David) Sablan suggested that we start everything all over, in some sense we are. We are doing it." He added, we've updated all of our annual reports for Revenue & Tax have been updated all the way to 2016. In the past there was a misunderstanding. My predecessor had thought that we were under the archdiocese and that we didn't have to file any of these things. But again, lesson learned."

Pale Mike further clarifies that Archbishop Anthony Apuron is no longer the chairman. "That was a 2016 document. That was the report. He was still the archbishop then. You will see in the new 2017, that Archbishop Bynres is now the chairman of the board."

While there's questions about transparency - that was past administration. It'll be up to the new board and Archbishop Byrnes to decide what's next. According to Pale' Mike, 2016 fundraising efforts totaled up to $40,000 while donations averaged $20,000. Donors, he says, can be confident their dollars are being spent to help the poor and homeless. "If you still feel that you're not confident about your donation, come. I welcome you to see what's going on, what happens here," he said.

If you come, you'll witness that Kamalen Karidat is a lifeline for many. The homeless woman said simply. "This is a place we can depend on eating. Some of them don't have no home. Some of them they just don't have no job. Some of them are just trying their best to survive."