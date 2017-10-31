Could ethics complaint further delay the teacher-union contract? - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Could ethics complaint further delay the teacher-union contract?

The Guam Education Board is now reviewing an ethics complaint filed by Barry Mead against elected member James Lujan. The complaint was filed Thursday afternoon and alleges Lujan failed to disclose a conflict of interest - namely, that he is both a board member and treasurer for the Guam Federation of Teachers.

"Doing research I found out Mr. Lujan did not resign his position as the treasurer of the GFT when he was elected," explained Barry Mead. Despite this, Mead said Lujan voted to approve a collective bargaining agreement between the board and GFT. "Well, as a member of the Guam Federation of Teachers executive board, he would also vote to accept the ratification of that same agreement from the members of the union," he added.

Mead argues that Lujan should have recused himself from the vote, adding if a conflict of interest is found, it could put the contract's initial approval in jeopardy. "There were only 5 members present so without his vote, there was no vote because the rule of 5 applies to the board every single motion that they have for approval must have 5 votes his being the 5th vote - they could have a real problem with this."

Meanwhile, acting GEB chair Robert Crisostomo said the issue is taken seriously and is being addressed by board members. Lujan on the other hand said he believes he has always been transparent, adding it was common knowledge that he was the GFT treasurer.

As for whether this complaint will have any major impacts to the agreement currently awaiting approval from the Attorney General, Mead said we'll just have to wait and see. "If the determination is that there is a violation of ethics, and there is a conflict of interest, it is up to the board to determine the impact of any third party," he said.

Mead added, "They could possibly just go back, have a special meeting for the issues, and revote with the entire board."

