Speaker holds oversight with DOA

With millions of dollars worth of shortfalls affecting the island's educational institutions, Speaker BJ Cruz held an oversight with the Department of Administration today. While Cruz indicated the Department of Education, Guam Community College and University of Guam faced shortfalls ranging from $1.6 million to $12 million each, DOA director Christine Baleto confirmed all three institutions have worked out payment agreements with DOA. However, she noted payment for prior year obligations for underperforming special funds could not be made.

Superintendent Jon Fernandez said, "One thing that is different than prior years and its thanks to the speaker and the committee on appropriations, is that we are less exposed to TEFF (Territorial Educational Facilities Fund) in FY 18 and hopefully going forward. So that TEFF shortfall is something that hopefully won't affect us this year."

DOE had previously faced a $13 million shortfall due to the underperforming fund. Baleto said both DOE and GCC will be made whole this year, adding she will continue to work to address the substantially larger shortfall at UOG.