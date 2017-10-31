AG responds to DOJ's Chamorro Land Trust Act complaint

The Attorney General's office files a response to the Justice department's complaint against the Chamorro land trust act. The DOJ lawsuit ,filed in September in Guam district court, alleges that the trust act discriminates against non-Chamorros in violation of the U.S. Fair Housing act.

Passed more than 20 years ago, the CLTA has provided 99-year land leases to more than 4,000 Chamorros, with another 8,000 on the waiting list. While the AG does not dispute a series of allegations in the complaint, it's raises several technical arguments in defense: It alleges that the DOJ has failed to state a claim for which relief can be granted, that the claims are barred by the statute of limitations, and that the CLTC has immunity through sovereign and common law. A hearing on the lawsuit has not yet been scheduled.