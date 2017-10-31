5 indicted for alleged involvement in prison smuggling scheme

An indictment has been handed down against the handful of people charged for their part in allegedly smuggling contraband into the prison earlier this month.

Corina Lynn Blas Tedtaotao, Quiana Liberty Manibusan, Raymond Torres Tedtaotao, Frank Edward Pangelinan, and Paul Lynwood Johnson face numerous charges of conspiracy to promote major prison contraband and drug possession.

The five were arrested following an evacuation at the Guam Memorial Hospital prompted by a report of a suspicious package.

Investigators learned the package, which contained cell phones and SIM cards, was to be picked up and brought to the Mangilao facility. Authorities later carried out a search warrant at one of the suspect's home finding packaging material, ice, and glass pipes.