Bid now out for renovations to GMH's labor & delivery ward

The latest Invitation for Bid is out for the $9.2 million project to renovate the labor and delivery ward at the Guam Memorial Hospital. Formally known as the GMH Family Birthing Center Project, the procurement would fund renovations and state-of-the-art equipment for the hospital's labor and delivery ward, neonatal intensive care unit, nursery and more.

A previous procurement for the project was released earlier this year but failed to receive bids, with governor Eddie Calvo concerned that the lack of bids was due to the H2B labor shortage.