Bid now out for renovations to GMH's labor & delivery ward - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Bid now out for renovations to GMH's labor & delivery ward

Posted: Updated:

The latest Invitation for Bid is out for the $9.2 million project to renovate the labor and delivery ward at the Guam Memorial Hospital. Formally known as the GMH Family Birthing Center Project, the procurement would fund renovations and state-of-the-art equipment for the hospital's labor and delivery ward, neonatal intensive care unit, nursery and more.

A previous procurement for the project was released earlier this year but failed to receive bids, with governor Eddie Calvo concerned that the lack of bids was due to the H2B labor shortage.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Speaker holds oversight with DOA

    Speaker holds oversight with DOA

    With millions of dollars worth of shortfalls affecting the island's educational institutions, Speaker BJ Cruz held an oversight with the Department of Administration today. While Cruz indicated the Department of Education, Guam Community College and University of Guam faced shortfalls ranging from $1.6 million to $12 million each, DOA director Christine Baleto confirmed all three institutions have worked out payment agreements with DOA. However, she noted payment for prior year obliga...More >>
    With millions of dollars worth of shortfalls affecting the island's educational institutions, Speaker BJ Cruz held an oversight with the Department of Administration today. While Cruz indicated the Department of Education, Guam Community College and University of Guam faced shortfalls ranging from $1.6 million to $12 million each, DOA director Christine Baleto confirmed all three institutions have worked out payment agreements with DOA. However, she noted payment for prior year obliga...More >>

  • AG responds to DOJ's Chamorro Land Trust Act complaint

    AG responds to DOJ's Chamorro Land Trust Act complaint

    The Attorney General's office files a response to the Justice department's complaint against the Chamorro land trust act. The DOJ lawsuit ,filed in September in Guam district court, alleges that the trust act discriminates against non-Chamorros in violation of the U.S. Fair Housing act.  Passed more than 20 years ago, the CLTA has provided 99-year land leases to more than 4,000 Chamorros, with another 8,000 on the waiting list.  While the AG does not dispute a series of all...More >>
    The Attorney General's office files a response to the Justice department's complaint against the Chamorro land trust act. The DOJ lawsuit ,filed in September in Guam district court, alleges that the trust act discriminates against non-Chamorros in violation of the U.S. Fair Housing act.  Passed more than 20 years ago, the CLTA has provided 99-year land leases to more than 4,000 Chamorros, with another 8,000 on the waiting list.  While the AG does not dispute a series of all...More >>

  • 5 indicted for alleged involvement in prison smuggling scheme

    5 indicted for alleged involvement in prison smuggling scheme

    An indictment has been handed down against the handful of people charged for their part in allegedly smuggling contraband into the prison earlier this month. Corina Lynn Blas Tedtaotao, Quiana Liberty Manibusan, Raymond Torres Tedtaotao, Frank Edward Pangelinan, and Paul Lynwood Johnson face numerous charges of conspiracy to promote major prison contraband and drug possession. The five were arrested following an evacuation at the Guam Memorial Hospital prompted by a report of a susp...More >>
    An indictment has been handed down against the handful of people charged for their part in allegedly smuggling contraband into the prison earlier this month. Corina Lynn Blas Tedtaotao, Quiana Liberty Manibusan, Raymond Torres Tedtaotao, Frank Edward Pangelinan, and Paul Lynwood Johnson face numerous charges of conspiracy to promote major prison contraband and drug possession. The five were arrested following an evacuation at the Guam Memorial Hospital prompted by a report of a susp...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly