Cited food vendors at GPO now re-opened

All four food establishments at the Guam Premier Outlets that were shut down due to roach and rodent infestations earlier this month are now open. According to a Department of Public Health and Social Services inspection report, the latest establishment to reopen is Aji-Ichi Japanese Restaurant.

While the establishment was closed on October 11 after the discovery of a roach infestation, an inspection on Monday revealed no signs of roach activity.

The restaurant's sanitary permit was reinstated and it received an A grade with zero demerits.