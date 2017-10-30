Lost child discovered in Dededo on Fatima Street

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT:

The Guam Police Department is asking the help from the community in reference to a found child. At around 10:30a.m. officers assigned to the Dededo Precinct Command located a lost child on Fatima Road, by South Henry Kaiser closer to the Mobil entrance to the Micronesia Mall, Dededo.

The female minor is described as:

--Female/ Fil/ possibly 2 or 3 YOA

-wearing a floral print dress and has long black hair

If anyone has any information that can assist our officers in locating the child's parents or guardians, please call our dispatcher at 472-9811 or the Dededo Precinct Command at 632-9808 or 632-9811.