Medical examiner released names of crash victims

The island's medical examiner has identified the drivers in two separate traffic-related fatalities in the past week.

33-year-old Lawrene San Agustin passed away shortly after Friday's fatal car collision along NCS, Dededo.

According to an autopsy performed on Monday, San Agustin died from a crushed chest and abdomen.

The driver in Saturday's car crash along Bello Road has been identified as 26-year-old Hainrich Maruru who died from a skull fracture and broken neck.

While an autopsy won't be necessary, Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola confirms he will view the deceased passenger from Saturday's crash tomorrow.

Highway Patrol continues to investigate both cases.

It's yet to be determined if either driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.