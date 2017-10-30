Another man alleges molestation by priest

He wasn't a Catholic.

But, the latest victim to file suit against the Church alleges he too fell victim to clergy sexual abuse.

Only identified by his initials, 50-year-old M.S.M. alleges he was sexually molested by Father Louis Brouillard at the Tumon parish.

Though he didn't practice any religious belief, the complaint states his friend convinced him to become an altar boy.

Living across the Church, he served almost daily.

After mass, the priest allegedly walked around naked, served the altar boys leftover wine, and on two separate occasions, groped and fondled M.S.M.'s private parts.

The Church, M.S.M. alleges, knew about the abuse but didn't do anything to protect the children.

M.S.M. is suing for $10 million.