New corrections officers still aren't enough for DOC

New corrections officers still aren't enough for DOC

Posted: Updated:

From terminations to resignations, the recent incidents have left staff at the prison spread thin. Today, DepCor brought on some new officers, but leaders confirm it's not enough to get them out of their overtime woes.

Seven new corrections officers officially getting their badges. Tony Lamorena, DOC director, said, "It will relieve a lot of stress for our officers currently at DOC."

It's stress that's mounted up over recent months after several of the prison's own were arrested and charged for allegedly smuggling contraband into the prison. "It's all about not getting complacent. Don't let them dictate your life. Just stay focused on the things that keep you on the right path and for me it's my family," he said.

New corrections officer I Nory Ann Larimer was in training when the investigation at the Mangilao facility was busted wide open...Though she says it never changed her passion to put on the uniform. "Maybe because it was different and especially now that you know the bad media with what's been going on with corrections it just makes me more proud of what I am doing and training I am going through because not a lot of people understand how stressful it can get," he said.

The environment is something that these officers are familiar with, and that's why Lamorena says his staff is doing what it can to ensure the problems of the past don't come up again. "We train every officer about the laws of Guam and the temptations that could affect their performance at DOC. So it's really up to the DOC and I always stress you know what's right and know what's wrong," he said.

 Though these seven new officers offer much needed help at the prison, Lamorena admits the ideal number of officers needed is around 303 officers. "We are not at our optimum number so we will continue to have overtime and challenges," he said.

He says the new graduates now bring the department's staffing up to nearly 215 prison guards.

Lamorena adds a new cycle with eight recruits will begin training soon.

    The island's medical examiner has identified the drivers in two separate traffic-related fatalities in the past week. 33-year-old Lawrene San Agustin passed away shortly after Friday's fatal car collision along NCS, Dededo. According to an autopsy performed on Monday, San Agustin died from a crushed chest and abdomen. The driver in Saturday's car crash along Bello Road has been identified as 26-year-old Hainrich Maruru who died from a skull fracture and broken neck. While an autop...More >>
    He wasn't a Catholic. But, the latest victim to file suit against the Church alleges he too fell victim to clergy sexual abuse. Only identified by his initials, 50-year-old M.S.M. alleges he was sexually molested by Father Louis Brouillard at the Tumon parish. Though he didn't practice any religious belief, the complaint states his friend convinced him to become an altar boy. Living across the Church, he served almost daily. After mass, the priest allegedly walked around naked, s...More >>
    Another Department of Corrections officer accused of smuggling contraband into the prison has been fired. DOC management confirms the now former corrections officer, Shane Anthony Keokolo Cruz, has been given his final adverse action. His termination effective today. The prison guard is charged with promoting major prison contraband, receiving bribes, official misconduct, and destruction of evidence. It was in November last year, almost one year ago, Cruz allegedly made three separa...More >>
