Another guard fired from DOC

Another Department of Corrections officer accused of smuggling contraband into the prison has been fired. DOC management confirms the now former corrections officer, Shane Anthony Keokolo Cruz, has been given his final adverse action. His termination effective today.

The prison guard is charged with promoting major prison contraband, receiving bribes, official misconduct, and destruction of evidence.

It was in November last year, almost one year ago, Cruz allegedly made three separate drops to the prison. The items included cash and crystal meth. Court documents state he would carry out the alleged act all in exchange for food and money.

