Concerned Catholics recommend closure of Kamalen Karidat

It literally translates to "House of Charity." For 25 years, Kamalen Karidat has serviced the island's less fortunate. They're most known for feeding the island's homeless seven days a week. Today, however, the Concerned Catholics of Guam are recommending the non-profit close its doors due to past alleged fraudulent activities.

"We want to know where all the monies are being spent," said CCOG president Dave Sablan. If you thought your monetary donations to Kamalen Karidat were going towards helping the poor and homeless, the Concerned Catholics of Guam wants you to think twice. For a span of a decade, Sablan says, the non-profit failed to file their annual reports with the Department of Revenue and Taxation.

"They haven't even been filing the requirements of the law and they haven't been reporting their financial situation in a newspaper of general circulation as required by the law as well, so they have completely been operating separate of the laws of Guam even though they're incorporated by the laws of Guam," he said.

Even more suspicious, Sablan says Archbishop Anthony Apuron is still listed as the non-profit's chairman. "Why is it outside of the purview of the church?" Sablan challenged. "It's not part of the archdiocese but it's got members of the archdiocese that are on its board and the permanent chairman is the archbishop of Agana, who is still currently Archbishop Apuron."

The CCOG urges an investigation be launched as they suspect there's been years of financial mismanagement. "The reason I say that is because even Father Mike (Crisostomo) admitted that there's some cars that have been bought with Kamalen Karidat, yet they don't see them in the parking lot," he said.

Rather than try to clean house, the CCOG recently recommended Coadjutor Archbishop Michael Byrnes close its doors and create a new organization that will effectively carry out the missions of the Church.

If you would like to give to a charitable cause, Sablan urges the faithful to donate their money to a more transparent organization, at least until the Church can confidently tell the Laity where their money is going. "I would recommend that they donate to Catholic Social Services which is a well-run organization," he said. "They have funding from the government as well and that requires them to make reports. They're pretty transparent in my opinion."

Earlier this year, Deacon Francisco Tenorio retired from his position as executive director after serving nearly 25 years in that capacity. The CCOG recommend both he and Apuron be held accountable, should financial mismanagement be proven.

In a statement from Apuron's attorney Jacque Terlaje, she responds, "Deacon Tenorio and his wife Tita have helped countless people on our island; all who will not forget their immense generosity. Their names are synonymous with Kamalen Karidat. I am ashamed by such shameless attacks on Mr. and Mrs. Tenorio who have contributed tremendously to the Catholic Church and our island."

The Archdiocese meanwhile, issued the following "Kamalen Karidat has long been an important ministry of our Catholic Church on Guam. Under the new leadership of Father Mike Crisostomo, the non-profit organization is ensuring proper documentation of all activities, including contributions."