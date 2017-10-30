Sanchez students protest delays to building a new campus

Dozens of students at the Home of the Sharks held a peaceful protest at the Yigo campus today, calling on elected leaders for help.

"My sister that went here three years ago was promised that it would be rebuilt, but it hasn't," said Hacie San Jose. Fellow student Nestor Casin added, "We are tired of hearing how our school is dilapidated on the news, we are tired of the promises that have been said but no action has taken place." San Jose added, "Classrooms are in poor condition, there are holes in the walls, leaks in our ceilings, inadequate rooms which all contribute to health hazards."

Casin and San Jose led a peaceful protest at Simon Sanchez High School Monday morning, asking elected officials to take action to rebuild the dilapidated school. This after the most recent procurement effort was again stalled by a protest from CoreTech International that was later appealed to the Office of Public Accountability.

Meanwhile, Senator Joe San Agustin said he's not surprised at the frustration of students and faculty. "The delay is too long," he shared. "It's almost four years now."

He said if the Department of Public Works can't get it done, then the governor should consider handing the project to the Guam Economic Development Authority. Superintendent Jon Fernandez said, "Right now this feels very frustrating because our hands are tied, we can't do anything until the Office of Public Accountability rules on this latest protest but we need to think outside of the box. We need to think if there's anything else significant we can do to free up the resources for Simon Sanchez."

That's what Yigo mayor Rudy Matanane is doing, saying he wants legislation introduced that would penalize companies for filing protests and appeals that are later denied in court. He added he thinks the school should be permanently closed

"Just that speech by one of the students, when they said the school is very unsafe to come into is bad enough and I don't think it can get, as worse as it can get, its already there," he said.

Fernandez maintained that while the school is safe thanks to repairs completed over the summer, its overall condition makes it difficult to maintain year after year, adding, "If other schools can get rebuilt, what makes Sanchez any different? We have been protesting for years and after all our hard work and dedication, we get pushed aside like a stack of papers. Governor, senators and the rest of our government, we can only have so much patience we are humbly protesting to spread awareness about how our school's conditions are."