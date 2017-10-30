Hagatna fires determined to be arson

Investigators are now looking for the people responsible for setting fire to a pair of businesses in Hagatna.

The fire marshal confirming it was arson.

It happened just after 9pm. In this video you can see the thick smoke and flames coming from one of the buildings...that's Carmony along Herman Cortez Avenue. The other fire happening nearby at Pristine detailing.

People in the immediate area had to be evacuated for a short time. Fire fighters were able to get it under control, and no injuries were reported.

Today, investigators were back on scene. Here you can see the destruction...a portion of the roof collapsed at one of the buildings.

Extensive damage throughout, as well. And multiple cars parked on the lot suffered smoke and fire damage.

The owner for both shops declined interview, but tells KUAM that they are working to rebuild. It forced business today at both facilities to remain closed. But, again fire investigators confirm both fires were intentionally set. Anyone with information that could help them find those responsible is asked to call Guam Crime Stoppers at 477-HELP.