Erik Benavente appears in court

Family and friends came out in full support of this defendant.

Before a packed courtroom, 34-year-old Erik Benavente pleaded not guilty to possession with intent to distribute.

Earlier this month, Benavente arrived from Japan when he was subject to a search by Customs.

Hidden in his wheelchair, court documents state officers found 455-grams of the drug "ICE."

He's set to face a federal jury on January 3, 2018.