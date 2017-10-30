Priest Brouillard to meet with attorneys

He's gone on the record admitting to sexually molesting young boys because he believed they liked it.

This week, Father Louis Brouillard will meet with the attorneys involved in the now 140 lawsuits filed against the Archdiocese of Agana and the Boy Scouts of America.

Majority of those cases name Brouillard as a defendant.

KUAM files show parties are anticipated to travel to Minnesota to meet with the 96-year-old priest and his attorneys.

Though majority of the parties have expressed interest in out-of-court settlement, they last reported a deadlock in premediation talks.

Those issues included when payouts would be made, in the event settlement was reached, and whether cases should be handled globally.