Trial delayed for Mark Smith

Former Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority legal counsel Mark Smith won't head to trial next month as planned.

That's because he'll need more time to secure legal counsel and get them up to speed with his case.

As reported, a mistrial was declared last month for Smith and co-defendant Glenn Wong.

Smith's attorney, David Lujan, was also disqualified due to conflict of interest.

Smith advised the court on Monday his hope to have a new attorney by mid-November.

Trial, as a result, was pushed back to February 2018.

Wong, meanwhile, wants his case thrown out due to double jeopardy.

A hearing on that motion was held last week.

Again, the two are alleged to have concealed Smith's conflict of interest as GHURA's legal counsel and a Section 8 landlord.