Parent input sought for start of school day

Thousands of parents who attended parent teacher conference today also had the opportunity to provide input on school start times - with recent research showing start times may impact student success. Parent Jessica Borja told KUAM News, "With the middle school and elementary, because they both start at the same time, I feel that they should have a gap between 8am for elementary and 8:30 for middle school."

She added dropping students can be difficult for parents who work 8 to 5 jobs. Deputy superintendent Erika Cruz said the survey will help the department determine how best to support student success, saying, "We have times ranging from earlier than 7:30 to later than 8:30. In the middle school and the high school, we want to survey the students, as well."

The survey continues through next week and is also available online.