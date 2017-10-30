Event empowers girls to get into the construction industry - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Event empowers girls to get into the construction industry

It's an industry initiative to break the gender norms. On Saturday, dozens of girls worked up a sweat learning the skills of the construction field at the 7th Annual Pizza, Pop, and Power Tools Event.

Girls can operate power tools, can put out a fire, and behind the wheel of a backhoe truck. While they're pretty in pink...hardhats...the hope is these young girls will consider pursuing careers out of the gender norms. That's careers in construction, maintenance or pipeline trades, project management, engineering or architecture.

Ann Marie Pelobello is the Apprenticeship Safety Education Administrator for the Guam Contractors Association and President of the National Association of Women in Construction. For the 7th year in a row, they've partnered with the GCA Trades Academy to give middle and high school girls an unforgettable hands-on experience.

Girl power was on full display as Saturday's event which featured female instructors in the industry who shared their experience working in the trades. "We have about 58 young girls participating in this event," she explained. "And we have bucket truck, backhoe, plumbing, carpentry, tile setting, as well as fire safety."

And that's not a handbag... Girls carried home with them a wooden toolbox they built themselves. "So in this area, we have the carpentry area going on where the girls can actually build two boxes, personalize it and bring it back to be judged during the excellence in construction award on November 3," she said.

And a hard day's work wouldn't be complete without, "After the event's all done, they have an opportunity to have some shaved ice and cotton candy to cool off and have a sweet treat for themselves," said Pelobello.

