New Rev & Tax office coming to Hagatna

The long lines at the motor vehicles division may soon be easing. The Department of Revenue & Taxation is opening up a new location in Hagatna to process driver's license renewals, and will also try to streamline a new national ID application process.

For months the public has been complaining about the waiting, sometimes for hours on end. Finally, in response Rev & Tax director John Camacho says they're opening a satellite office in December at the Agana Shopping Center to handle drivers licenses, saying, "That will help the process, basically reduce the waiting time."

Senator Joe S. San Agustin believes there's no reason wait times can't be reduced to minutes instead of the hours it now takes. He held a roundtable discussion on the issue, and says he'd like to see more satellite offices open, noting, "Hopefully within the month, November they'll start hiring folks and they'll start improving the number of people that are being serviced, and start expanding it."

One of the reasons for the long lines has been a new, national drivers license program called Real ID that raises security standards. It becomes mandatory in October 2020, but many here are opting to comply with the requirements with their current renewals, or new licenses.

The senator added, "When the federal government goes into full implementation with the real id act in 2020, that we're ready for that. 2020, that's three years from now. People of Guam get ready, its coming."

Camacho said, "We also at the same time, we want to recommend that people get this because this is something that will help them in the future."

Real ID compliant identification will be needed for US domestic travel and access to federal buildings, although certain alternate ID will also be accepted. Rev & Tax hasn't been able to issue the RealID's yet, but will start doing so in April.