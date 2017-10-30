New Rev & Tax office coming to Hagatna - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

New Rev & Tax office coming to Hagatna

Posted: Updated:

The long lines at the motor vehicles division may soon be easing.  The Department of Revenue & Taxation is opening up a new location in Hagatna to process driver's license renewals, and will also try to streamline a new national ID application process.

For months the public has been complaining about the waiting, sometimes for hours on end. Finally, in response Rev & Tax director John Camacho says they're opening a satellite office in December at the Agana Shopping Center to handle drivers licenses, saying, "That will help the process, basically reduce the waiting time."

Senator Joe S. San Agustin believes there's no reason wait times can't be reduced to minutes instead of the hours it now takes.  He held a roundtable discussion on the issue, and says he'd like to see more satellite offices open, noting, "Hopefully within the month, November they'll start hiring folks and they'll start improving the number of people that are being serviced, and start expanding it."

One of the reasons for the long lines has been a new, national drivers license program called Real ID that raises  security standards.   It becomes mandatory in October 2020, but many here are opting to comply with the requirements with their current renewals, or new licenses.

The senator added, "When the federal government goes into full implementation with the real id act in 2020, that we're ready for that. 2020, that's three years from now. People of Guam get ready, its coming."

Camacho said, "We also at the same time, we want to recommend that people get this because this is something that will help them in the future."

Real ID compliant identification will be needed for US domestic travel and access to federal buildings, although certain alternate ID will also be accepted. Rev & Tax hasn't been able to issue the RealID's yet, but will start doing so in April. 

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Medical examiner released names of crash victims

    Medical examiner released names of crash victims

    The island's medical examiner has identified the drivers in two separate traffic-related fatalities in the past week. 33-year-old Lawrene San Agustin passed away shortly after Friday's fatal car collision along NCS, Dededo. According to an autopsy performed on Monday, San Agustin died from a crushed chest and abdomen. The driver in Saturday's car crash along Bello Road has been identified as 26-year-old Hainrich Maruru who died from a skull fracture and broken neck. While an autop...More >>
    The island's medical examiner has identified the drivers in two separate traffic-related fatalities in the past week. 33-year-old Lawrene San Agustin passed away shortly after Friday's fatal car collision along NCS, Dededo. According to an autopsy performed on Monday, San Agustin died from a crushed chest and abdomen. The driver in Saturday's car crash along Bello Road has been identified as 26-year-old Hainrich Maruru who died from a skull fracture and broken neck. While an autop...More >>

  • Another man alleges molestation by priest

    Another man alleges molestation by priest

    He wasn't a Catholic. But, the latest victim to file suit against the Church alleges he too fell victim to clergy sexual abuse. Only identified by his initials, 50-year-old M.S.M. alleges he was sexually molested by Father Louis Brouillard at the Tumon parish. Though he didn't practice any religious belief, the complaint states his friend convinced him to become an altar boy. Living across the Church, he served almost daily. After mass, the priest allegedly walked around naked, s...More >>
    He wasn't a Catholic. But, the latest victim to file suit against the Church alleges he too fell victim to clergy sexual abuse. Only identified by his initials, 50-year-old M.S.M. alleges he was sexually molested by Father Louis Brouillard at the Tumon parish. Though he didn't practice any religious belief, the complaint states his friend convinced him to become an altar boy. Living across the Church, he served almost daily. After mass, the priest allegedly walked around naked, s...More >>

  • Another guard fired from DOC

    Another guard fired from DOC

    Another Department of Corrections officer accused of smuggling contraband into the prison has been fired. DOC management confirms the now former corrections officer, Shane Anthony Keokolo Cruz, has been given his final adverse action. His termination effective today. The prison guard is charged with promoting major prison contraband, receiving bribes, official misconduct, and destruction of evidence. It was in November last year, almost one year ago, Cruz allegedly made three separa...More >>
    Another Department of Corrections officer accused of smuggling contraband into the prison has been fired. DOC management confirms the now former corrections officer, Shane Anthony Keokolo Cruz, has been given his final adverse action. His termination effective today. The prison guard is charged with promoting major prison contraband, receiving bribes, official misconduct, and destruction of evidence. It was in November last year, almost one year ago, Cruz allegedly made three separa...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly