Seven trainees graduate as corrections officers

Meet the seven new officers at the Department of Corrections. A graduation ceremony was held at Adelup today signifying the completion of their four month long training. DOC director Tony Lamorena says this group will help to ease up the shortage of manpower at the prison.

The department in recent months has been forced to increase its overtime hours after several of its own were busted in an alleged scheme to smuggle drugs and other contraband into the facility. Lamorena adds a new cycle with eight recruits will begin training soon.