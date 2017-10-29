Two fires reported in Hagatna - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Two fires reported in Hagatna

Posted: Updated:

Units from the Guam Fire Department are responding to two separate fires in the Hagatna area. GFD spokesperson Cherika Chargualaf says a police patrol unit called in a fire at Carmony in Hagatna just before 9 o'clock Sunday evening. Just before GFD units secured that fire the Incident Commander noticed another building in the back emitting smoke and flames from its windows. 

Additionalunits were dispatched to the fire located at Pristine Detailing. The cause is under investigation.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Two fires reported in Hagatna

    Two fires reported in Hagatna

    Units from the Guam Fire Department are responding to two separate fires in the Hagatna area. GFD spokesperson Cherika Chargualaf says a police patrol unit called in a fire at Carmony in Hagatna just before 9 o'clock Sunday evening. Just before GFD units secured that fire the Incident Commander noticed another building in the back emitting smoke and flames from its windows.  Additionalunits were dispatched to the fire located at Pristine Detailing. The cause is under investigati...More >>
    Units from the Guam Fire Department are responding to two separate fires in the Hagatna area. GFD spokesperson Cherika Chargualaf says a police patrol unit called in a fire at Carmony in Hagatna just before 9 o'clock Sunday evening. Just before GFD units secured that fire the Incident Commander noticed another building in the back emitting smoke and flames from its windows.  Additionalunits were dispatched to the fire located at Pristine Detailing. The cause is under investigati...More >>

  • St. Baldricks shaving event raises over $20,000 for kids with cancer

    St. Baldricks shaving event raises over $20,000 for kids with cancer

    This weekend Guam raised over $20,000 to help kids fighting cancer at the annual St. Baldricks shaving event at GPO. Thanks to everyone who participated, and to the over 50 people who braved the shave and went bald! For the first time ever, we had more women shave their heads than men!More >>
    This weekend Guam raised over $20,000 to help kids fighting cancer at the annual St. Baldricks shaving event at GPO. Thanks to everyone who participated, and to the over 50 people who braved the shave and went bald! For the first time ever, we had more women shave their heads than men!More >>

  • Another $10M lawsuit claims sex abuse by priest

    Another $10M lawsuit claims sex abuse by priest

    Yet another lawsuit has been filed against the Archdiocese of Agana and the Boy Scouts of America. The latest by a former Mangilao resident only identified as 66-year-old S.F.T.

    More >>

    Yet another lawsuit has been filed against the Archdiocese of Agana and the Boy Scouts of America. The latest by a former Mangilao resident only identified as 66-year-old S.F.T.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly