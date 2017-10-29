Two fires reported in Hagatna

Units from the Guam Fire Department are responding to two separate fires in the Hagatna area. GFD spokesperson Cherika Chargualaf says a police patrol unit called in a fire at Carmony in Hagatna just before 9 o'clock Sunday evening. Just before GFD units secured that fire the Incident Commander noticed another building in the back emitting smoke and flames from its windows.

Additionalunits were dispatched to the fire located at Pristine Detailing. The cause is under investigation.