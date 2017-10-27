CSC will investigate whistleblower complaint filed by longtime firefighter

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
Yet another lawsuit has been filed against the Archdiocese of Agana and the Boy Scouts of America. The latest by a former Mangilao resident only identified as 66-year-old S.F.T.More >>
One woman is dead and two others seriously injured after a three-car crash just before noon today. It happened on Route 3 - NCS - Dededo near Pacific Rim Construction.More >>
Friday was voting day at the legislature, and eight bills were passed. One of the approved measures, by Senator Tommy Morrison, prohibits political campaign signs on public rights of way.More >>
GPD’s Crime Lab Automated Fingerprint Identification System has identified yet another suspect involved in a burglary from more than two years ago.More >>
Fingerprints taken from the scene of a May 2016 burglary has helped Guam police catch the alleged suspect.More >>
He allegedly pried open a vending machine to take all the money, and now a 39 year old Yigo man is under arrest.More >>
It's one or the other - the Guam Charter Schools Council will only be able to approve one of the two schools applying for new charters because of limitations in the current law.More >>
