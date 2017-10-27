CSC will investigate whistleblower complaint filed by longtime firefighter

A whistleblower complaint is now the focus of a Civil Service Commission investigation. Commissioners voting unanimously Thursday night to move forward with staff recommendation to look into the complaint filed by a longtime Guam firefighter.

Allegations of favoritism within the Guam Fire Department. John Santos, Guam Fire Department, said, "There's a whole bunch of fire fighters that want to speak out but management style they talk about bullying...we experience that - there's a bullying technique going on and people are afraid to be retaliated against because look at what happened."

Santos has been with GFD for the past 25 years. He was recently demoted from a fire specialist to a fire fighter II. The disciplinary action is the result of an internal affairs investigation after Santos publicly spoke out about the way promotions are being handled. Information he also shared with lawmakers at the department's budget hearing.

"Hard information that there's wrong doing in the promotions as far as the qualifications," he said. "I got retaliated against for speaking out."

He's since taken the issue and his demotion to the Civil Service Commission. The commission Thursday night agreeing to investigate.

However, acting GFD fire chief Joey San Nicolas contends management's actions are justified, but he welcomes the investigation. "Management has not been afforded the opportunity to provide arguments against so with this next level of investigation we can do that and I am very confident that the measures that have been issued to this employee have been justified and appropriate," he said.

San Nicolas also backing the recent promotions saying everything was done by the book. "We've offered fair opportunity across the board for all employees and we continue to do so today and it's unfortunate that some employees either chose to or just failed to take advantage of that opportunity," he said.

The commission will investigate the allegations of abuse of power at GFD. What happens next-will be for them to decide.