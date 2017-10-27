Another $10M lawsuit claims sex abuse by priest - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Another $10M lawsuit claims sex abuse by priest

Posted: Updated:

Yet another lawsuit has been filed against the Archdiocese of Agana and the Boy Scouts of America. The latest by a former Mangilao resident only identified as 66-year-old S.F.T.

S.F.T. names both Father Louis Brouillard and Boy Scout leader Edward Pereira as his abusers.

On church grounds, on swimming trips, and camping trips, he alleges the adult men took every opportunity to sexually abuse him.

While fitting for baseball uniforms, he alleges the priest forced him to strip down and stand in front of the mirror so he could take photos.

S.F.T. is suing for $10 million.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Another $10M lawsuit claims sex abuse by priest

    Another $10M lawsuit claims sex abuse by priest

    Yet another lawsuit has been filed against the Archdiocese of Agana and the Boy Scouts of America. The latest by a former Mangilao resident only identified as 66-year-old S.F.T.

    More >>

    Yet another lawsuit has been filed against the Archdiocese of Agana and the Boy Scouts of America. The latest by a former Mangilao resident only identified as 66-year-old S.F.T.

    More >>

  • Woman killed in Dededo car crash

    Woman killed in Dededo car crash

    One woman is dead and two others seriously injured after a three-car crash just before noon today. It happened on Route 3 - NCS - Dededo near Pacific Rim Construction.

    More >>

    One woman is dead and two others seriously injured after a three-car crash just before noon today. It happened on Route 3 - NCS - Dededo near Pacific Rim Construction.

    More >>

  • Senators pass 8 bills

    Senators pass 8 bills

    Friday was voting day at the legislature, and eight bills were passed. One of the approved measures, by Senator Tommy Morrison, prohibits political campaign signs on public rights of way.

    More >>

    Friday was voting day at the legislature, and eight bills were passed. One of the approved measures, by Senator Tommy Morrison, prohibits political campaign signs on public rights of way.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly