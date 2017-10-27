Another $10M lawsuit claims sex abuse by priest

Yet another lawsuit has been filed against the Archdiocese of Agana and the Boy Scouts of America. The latest by a former Mangilao resident only identified as 66-year-old S.F.T.

S.F.T. names both Father Louis Brouillard and Boy Scout leader Edward Pereira as his abusers.

On church grounds, on swimming trips, and camping trips, he alleges the adult men took every opportunity to sexually abuse him.

While fitting for baseball uniforms, he alleges the priest forced him to strip down and stand in front of the mirror so he could take photos.

S.F.T. is suing for $10 million.