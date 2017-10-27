Rat, roach droppings complaint led to San Jose Supermarket shut down

It's another case of cockroach and rodent infestations found at a local food establishment - the San Jose Supermarket was shut down earlier this week just as three other establishments are cleared to reopen. It's the second time this year, as the Maite supermarket had its sanitary permit suspended by Public Health following an inspection earlier this week.

The inspection was conducted in response to a complaint of cockroach and rat feces seen at the facility. It led to the supermarket's closure on Wednesday.

Environmental Public Health administrator for the bureau of inspection and enforcement Marilou Scroggs said the company received a 19B rating for its retail store, 24C rating for its processing plant and 38C for its warehouse - all of which were shut down after signs of infestation were discovered.

"Just like evidence of rodent and roach feces in the warehouse where the drinks are stored," she explained. "A letter grade B and C, it's not a closure, but because of the imminent health hazard, their sanitary permit is suspended."

Various other violations were discovered during the inspection ranging from a lack of food thermometers to a lack of approved sanitizing solution.

Meanwhile, Scroggs noted it's not the first time, adding the business was also shut down in response to a rodent infestation earlier this year. "And also because of the repeat violation we have to assess the sanitation of the entire facility before we reopen them," she added.

KUAM News reached out to San Jose Supermarket representatives for comment, but have yet to receive one as of news time.

Meanwhile a re-inspection was also conducted at the Guam Premier Outlets for three food establishments shut down in response to a rodent infestation in early October. China Wok, Mongo Mongo and Imperial Garden all received an A rating with zero demerits and are now cleared to reopen.