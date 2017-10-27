Woman killed in Dededo car crash - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Woman killed in Dededo car crash

Posted: Updated:

One woman is dead and two others seriously injured after a three-car crash just before noon today.

It happened on Route 3 - NCS - Dededo near Pacific Rim Construction.

Highway patrol investigators say the driver of a blue Honda Civic was going south on the inner lane when the driver of a black Hyundai Elantra headed in the opposite direction lost control crashing into the Civic and a blue Nissan Versa that was in the outer lane.

Authorities confirm the driver of the Elantra, only identified as a woman, died, while two others suffered serious injuries. Her name has not yet been released.

Investigators say they have yet to determine whether speed, alcohol, or drugs are factors that caused the deadly crash. The investigation is ongoing. 

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Another $10M lawsuit claims sex abuse by priest

    Another $10M lawsuit claims sex abuse by priest

    Yet another lawsuit has been filed against the Archdiocese of Agana and the Boy Scouts of America. The latest by a former Mangilao resident only identified as 66-year-old S.F.T.

    More >>

    Yet another lawsuit has been filed against the Archdiocese of Agana and the Boy Scouts of America. The latest by a former Mangilao resident only identified as 66-year-old S.F.T.

    More >>

  • Woman killed in Dededo car crash

    Woman killed in Dededo car crash

    One woman is dead and two others seriously injured after a three-car crash just before noon today. It happened on Route 3 - NCS - Dededo near Pacific Rim Construction.

    More >>

    One woman is dead and two others seriously injured after a three-car crash just before noon today. It happened on Route 3 - NCS - Dededo near Pacific Rim Construction.

    More >>

  • Senators pass 8 bills

    Senators pass 8 bills

    Friday was voting day at the legislature, and eight bills were passed. One of the approved measures, by Senator Tommy Morrison, prohibits political campaign signs on public rights of way.

    More >>

    Friday was voting day at the legislature, and eight bills were passed. One of the approved measures, by Senator Tommy Morrison, prohibits political campaign signs on public rights of way.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly