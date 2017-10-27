Woman killed in Dededo car crash

One woman is dead and two others seriously injured after a three-car crash just before noon today.

It happened on Route 3 - NCS - Dededo near Pacific Rim Construction.

North- and south-bound lanes from Guam Regional Medical City to Okkodo High School closed because of a car crash. pic.twitter.com/Lf98BI47Ke — KUAM News (@kuamnews) October 27, 2017

Highway patrol investigators say the driver of a blue Honda Civic was going south on the inner lane when the driver of a black Hyundai Elantra headed in the opposite direction lost control crashing into the Civic and a blue Nissan Versa that was in the outer lane.

Authorities confirm the driver of the Elantra, only identified as a woman, died, while two others suffered serious injuries. Her name has not yet been released.

Investigators say they have yet to determine whether speed, alcohol, or drugs are factors that caused the deadly crash. The investigation is ongoing.