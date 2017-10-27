Opioids cited as public health emergency - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Opioids cited as public health emergency

President Donald Trump has directed the Department of Health & Human Services to declare the nation's opioid crisis a public health emergency. The declaration will lead to expanding telemedicine in rural areas and will shift some federal grants toward combating the crisis.

However, New Beginnings substance abuse counselor Tracy Quitugua says the lack of medically assisted programs is one of the biggest obstacles to combating opioid addiction on Guam.

"Not too many people would want to come through our doors to seek treatment because of the withdrawals attached to quitting and they know we don't have the services...if we could have a facility specifically for that type of population and also a doctor, medical doctor who can prescribe those types of medication for the person withdrawing from opiates, that would be really helpful," he said.

She hopes the declaration will help address this service gap, adding opiate addiction has been a growing issue locally.

