James Song caught with drugs

More than 2.4 grams of meth and 1.7 grams of marijuana. The Mandana Drug Task Force made an arrest after those drugs were found. 40 year old James Leigh Francisco Song is charged with illegal possession of the drugs along with the intent to distribute.

Song was arrested back in July after authorities say he was caught driving a stolen car that had about 18 grams of the drug, ICE, inside.

As part of his probation and pretrial release, he had to take a drug test, but failed.

That's when they searched his car finding the drugs and other drug paraphernalia.