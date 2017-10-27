Fingerprints nab burglary suspect from 2015

GPD’s Crime Lab Automated Fingerprint Identification System has identified yet another suspect involved in a burglary from more than two years ago.

Brian Erwin, 21, is charged with burglary.

Police say the incident was reported back on February 2015. The victim told authorities she caught the suspect in her car, as she was leaving her residence.

The suspect got away on foot, but no items were reported stolen. Investigators suspended the case after having no luck tracking down the suspect. However, latent finger prints left at the crime scene were taken and helped authorities track him down and make the arrest.