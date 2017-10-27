Antonio Ayuyu charged with home invasion

Fingerprints taken from the scene of a May 2016 burglary has helped Guam police catch the alleged suspect.

Antonio Ayuyu, 44, is charged with home invasion, burglary, and theft of property.

The victim told police her purse with nearly $300 worth of personal items was apparently taken from her living room couch. It happened in May of last year on Ibang street in Dededo. The victim reported that the suspect rummaged through her parked car, but nothing of value was taken.

Ayuyu was already being held at the Department of Corrections when authorities linked him to the alleged incident.