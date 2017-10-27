Yigo man arrested for robbing vending machine - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Yigo man arrested for robbing vending machine

Posted:

He allegedly pried open a vending machine to take all the money, and now a 39 year old Yigo man is under arrest.

Franklin Benavente Quichocho is charged with criminal mischief, theft of property, and criminal trespass. Police say authorities responded to a burglary at the Guam International Raceway Park in April 2016. The suspect allegedly broke into the vending machine, and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Investigators credit the crime labs automated fingerprint ID system for assisting them in tracking down the suspect.  

