Suspect was involved in not one, but two bar fights

A man is fighting for his life after being beaten outside a Tamuning bar this week. The incident, a result of the suspect being involved in two bar fights happening just days apart, Police placing the suspect under arrest.

31-year-old Justin Ryan Huhe is charged with aggravated assault and terrorizing, both with a special allegation of possession and use of a deadly weapon, and assault.

Court documents state police responded to Horse and Cow on Sunday. Witnesses say the suspect got into an argument with another man when he allegedly grabbed the man by the throat, holding a knife to his neck, while threatening that he's killed before.

The suspect is also accused of getting into a fight with another man who tried to intervene. He denied being involved in the incident.

But, Huhe is additionally charged with aggravated assault. Court documents state on Wednesday police responded to Kave's bar where they found a man lying in a pool of blood in the parking lot. Witnesses told police the men were arguing inside the bar before leaving.

The victim was rushed to GMH to undergo surgery. He was last reported to be on a respirator at the hospital's intensive care unit.