Only one of two applicant charter schools will be approved - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

It's one or the other - the Guam Charter Schools Council will only be able to approve one of the two schools applying for new charters because of limitations in the current law. Superintendent Jon Fernandez saidm "The law allows for three non-converted schools, schools that can start from scratch, that means like iLearn [Academy Charter School], Guahan [Academy Charter School] are two of those, occupy two of those spots.

"That means technically under the law, one spot is available and we have two applicants. So we need to work through that and figure out how that impacts our decision making."

The charter council must decide on whether or not to approve charters for Science is Fun and Awesome Learning Academy Charter School and Career Tech High Academy Charter School over the next two months. The schools aim to enroll 350 and 200 students respectively, which could cost taxpayers upwards of $3.5 million next fiscal year.

Bill 191 introduced by senator Joe San Agustin would remove the current law's restrictions and allow both schools to be approved.

