Glenn Wong's attorney wants case dismissed

Glenn Wong's attorney wants case dismissed

Defense is calling it double-jeopardy and as a result, want the indictment against Glenn Wong dismissed.

Wong is the co-defendant of Mark Smith.

Smith, who was former GHURA legal counsel, is accused of concealing his conflict of interest as a Section 8 landlord by transferring his properties to  Wong who he shared bank accounts with.

The men were a week into trial when a mistrial was declared back in September and attorney David Lujan was disqualified as legal counsel for Smith.

Arguments were heard on the motion today, with a hearing on Smith's motion to continue trial set for Monday.

