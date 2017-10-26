GHURA board case has voluminous defendants, information

Seven named defendants and over 20,000 pages of discovery. It's no wonder the case against former Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority board members and its current executive director Michael Duenas will not be settled by the end of the year as the court had hoped.

In motions filed on behalf of David Sablan and John Ilao, they request that the government be more specific in informing defendants on the documents it intends to use in the trial so defense can properly prepare.

As reported, Cecile Suda, Sablan, Deanne Torre, Ilao, Roland Selvidge, Rosie Ann Blas, and Duenas are accused of holding secret board meetings.

Majority of the defendants appeared in court on Friday with similar concerns relative to voluminous discovery.

In addition to the motion to compel, Ilao has asked the court to sever his case.

A hearing on the motions has been set for December 15.