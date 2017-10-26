GHURA board case has voluminous defendants, information - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

GHURA board case has voluminous defendants, information

Posted: Updated:

Seven named defendants and over 20,000 pages of discovery. It's no wonder the case against former Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority board members and its current executive director Michael Duenas will not be settled by the end of the year as the court had hoped.

In motions filed on behalf of David Sablan and John Ilao, they request that the government be more specific in informing defendants on the documents it intends to use in the trial so defense can properly prepare.

As reported, Cecile Suda, Sablan, Deanne Torre, Ilao, Roland Selvidge, Rosie Ann Blas, and Duenas are accused of holding secret board meetings.

Majority of the defendants appeared in court on Friday with similar concerns relative to voluminous discovery.

In addition to the motion to compel, Ilao has asked the court to sever his case.

A hearing on the motions has been set for December 15.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Another $10M lawsuit claims sex abuse by priest

    Another $10M lawsuit claims sex abuse by priest

    Yet another lawsuit has been filed against the Archdiocese of Agana and the Boy Scouts of America. The latest by a former Mangilao resident only identified as 66-year-old S.F.T.

    More >>

    Yet another lawsuit has been filed against the Archdiocese of Agana and the Boy Scouts of America. The latest by a former Mangilao resident only identified as 66-year-old S.F.T.

    More >>

  • Woman killed in Dededo car crash

    Woman killed in Dededo car crash

    One woman is dead and two others seriously injured after a three-car crash just before noon today. It happened on Route 3 - NCS - Dededo near Pacific Rim Construction.

    More >>

    One woman is dead and two others seriously injured after a three-car crash just before noon today. It happened on Route 3 - NCS - Dededo near Pacific Rim Construction.

    More >>

  • Senators pass 8 bills

    Senators pass 8 bills

    Friday was voting day at the legislature, and eight bills were passed. One of the approved measures, by Senator Tommy Morrison, prohibits political campaign signs on public rights of way.

    More >>

    Friday was voting day at the legislature, and eight bills were passed. One of the approved measures, by Senator Tommy Morrison, prohibits political campaign signs on public rights of way.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly