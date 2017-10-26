$16.2M in COLA payments coming by Halloween - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

$16.2M in COLA payments coming by Halloween

Millions of dollars in Cost of Living Allowance payments are on the way. Adelup says some $16.2 million in annual COLA checks for about 8,000 Government of Guam retirees and survivors should be delivered by October 31. 

In a statement, Governor Eddie Calvo says while there was difficulty getting the cash together, he credits effective cash management for being able to pay out the lump sum COLA.

  • Another $10M lawsuit claims sex abuse by priest

    Yet another lawsuit has been filed against the Archdiocese of Agana and the Boy Scouts of America. The latest by a former Mangilao resident only identified as 66-year-old S.F.T.

  • Woman killed in Dededo car crash

    One woman is dead and two others seriously injured after a three-car crash just before noon today. It happened on Route 3 - NCS - Dededo near Pacific Rim Construction.

  • Senators pass 8 bills

    Friday was voting day at the legislature, and eight bills were passed. One of the approved measures, by Senator Tommy Morrison, prohibits political campaign signs on public rights of way.

