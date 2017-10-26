Wellness, recovery and peer support: TOHGE

It's a non-profit organization whose vision is optimal quality of wellness for all. The Transforming Ourselves Through Healing Growth and Enrichment (TOHGE) organization serves as a Guahan peer support cultivation foundation.

It was the vision of the late Don Sabang who was the Drug and Alcohol Supervisor at the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center- a peer support network for people in recovery. PIO Garrett Duenas said, "They were able to afford that through a grant. In October of last year...we became official."

"Tohge" in Chamorro translates to "stand up or rise." Duenas said, "Everybody that is involved with the organization is somebody who has been through some type of addiction in their life- whether it be alcohol to substance abuse, illicit drugs or opioids through prescription...then to somebody who's been there."

Jeremiah Santos who serves as TOHGE's Chairman said he wanted to get involved with the organization when saw how effective peer counseling was at New Beginnings. For Brad Drake who is the secretary, peer support was vital to his recovery.

"I can honestly say without it, I don't know how it would of ended up. Because there are these people I can totally relate to who have been through the struggles that come with addiction. They have been down that path and made it out and it gave me an overwhelming sense of hope, you know," he explained.

Peer Specialist Benny Cruz, isn't part of the TOHGE board but he's been instrumental in all of their recovery, noting, "I was around, I was a client, I was under probation. We all just try to come together and help each other out because we all know what we're going through."

And for Vice-Chairman Dean Toves, as a client, he initially just joined TOHGE to fill an open spot. "Come to find out I was really good at it. rReally good at helping out people and really good and coming up with things for TOHGE," he shared.

In fact, he Toves is currently going to school to become a substance abuse counselor. He says although TOHGE is still growing, the word is starting to spread about how good the group really is. "When someone sees when one person is working with TOGHE is doing really well, it ends up attracting another. And when we have two people and they are doing really well, we attract a third. So we build this massive support system," he said.

They acknowledge the hard work that the Mandana Drug Task Force and law enforcement has been doing to crack down on drugs and keeping it off the street. "It's great that there's an enforcement side of it, they are helping cut off the supplier but we're not thinking about the rehabilitation of these people. Once they get arrested, what happens after," he said.

All are certified peer recovery specialists, which was made possible through training and education courtesy of New Beginnings, adding, "We're certified to help others with recovery and offer them counseling to a certain extent. That's really what the focus is. Somebody that can relate to you and someone who can facilitate change in your life....who can be open and honest with you and can guide you- not in front or in back of you but side by side. That's what we want to do as a group and to help others."

If you would like more information or would like to help assist in their mission, you can e-mail tohgepscf@gmail.com. You can also like and follow tohge Guam on Facebook and Instagram.

The group is holding a movie fundraiser-the premiere of Thor: Rangarok, on Saturday, November 4th at the Agana Stadium Theaters. If you would like to purchase tickets, you can contact Garrett at: 687-1196 or Dean at 686-7531.