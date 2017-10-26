Activists from Okinawa voice opposition to military buildup

A group of activists from Okinawa visited Guam this week in opposition to the military expansion both here and in Japan. Speaking out for peace and in opposition to further militarization of Guam and Okinawa, members of the No Helipad Takae Resident Society of Okinawa went before the University of Guam on Tuesday.

Translator Mizuki Nakamura interpreted testimony from founding members Ikuko Isa and Yukine Ashimine, who said Okinawans have endured terrible crimes by US personnel since the end of WWII.

"Including rape, and murders," she said.

She detailed one particular crime - the rape of a 12 year old girl by 3 marines in 1995- saying it was a turning point that led many Okinawans to protest against further militarization. And just as residents in Guam have protested against the live fire training range complex at Ritidian, she said Okinawan residents have similarly protested against the construction of six helipads near Takae due to health and environmental impacts - but to no avail.

"We have been warning that accidents in travels could occur at any time above us above our residential area, and this fear has become reality in October 11 this year, just two weeks ago, when a CH53 a large transport helicopter of the us military crashed on a residential area," she said.

While no one was hurt the community is now concerned about possible environmental contamination. "They were carrying the radioactive marital on their helicopter, so because it crashed and burst into flames, and big smoke, black smoke were coming out of the helicopter, we are really concerned that the radioactive substances scattered around the residential area, but we have no right to do any types of investigation," she said.

The helipads are expected to be used nearly 5,000 times per year, and cause extreme noise pollution as well as low frequency waves that shake houses and make it difficult for residents to sleep. She said the group stands in solidarity with Guam.

"We feel that there are so many things we need to learn from each other and share our experience and stories and ideas, and to develop our solidarity and to raise voice against the expansion of US military on both islands," she said.