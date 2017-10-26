Fellowship program gives prisoners' Christmas presents to their kids

While we haven't carved our turkeys or trimmed the tree just yet, the spirit of Christmas is already in full swing. Last weekend, the Angel Tree Program started its efforts to ensure no child is forgotten this holiday season, especially children of prisoners.

It's called the Angel Tree Program. "This is a program where the prisoners have asked that on their behalf, that we give presents to their children," said John Wise. "They can't do it themselves, but we can do it for them." Wise is the Chairman of Prison Fellowship Guam.

Year after the year, the program caters to hundreds of Guam children whose parents will be spending the holidays in a jail cell, not at home with their families.

Last weekend, the program held its annual community training at the Bayview Baptist Church in Mongmong. Wise explained, "And so we've had today representatives of several of the churches here on Guam that are fairly new to the program learning what the program is about and how to handle it and giving names of the children that in the areas of their churches that they can contact. The caregivers and find out what it is the children want and get them to them and deliver them through the church."

The program puts emphasis on the Church and finding Christ - what Wise says can make all the difference when it comes time for mom or dad to be released from prison. "One of the things we've found in our program here on Guam with prison fellowship, is when prisoners themselves come to know Christ and find a church when they get out, the odds are only about 30-percent that they will return to prison. If this does not happen, the odds are between 60 to 70-percent that they will return to prison," he said.

It can also be a gamechanger for their children, who statistics suggests, are likely to follow in their parents' footsteps. "Also the children of prisoners, 70-percent of them, generally speaking, end up in prison themselves where in the case of those that find a church through something like the angel tree program, they themselves will not join that 70-percent it will be a much, much lower ratio that goes in. So prison fellowship angel tree program is something that is very, very good something that is really wonderful in terms of bringing the true spirit of Christmas into a family, into a household that otherwise would not know it," he said.

A total of 332 children are in need of gifts through the local Angel Tree program. If you would like more information and want to get involved, call 489-8262 or email vangie_guam@yahoo.com.