Rodents, cockroaches close San Jose Supermarket

San Jose Supermarket received a notice of closure on Monday after an inspection conducted by the Department of Public Health revealed signs of a rodent and cockroach infestation. The inspection was conducted in response to a complaint of rat and cockroach feces seen in the facility.

The establishment also received a C rating after a number of other violations were found including a lack of food thermometers, food items stored directly on the freezer floor, no soap provided for hand washing, lack of approved sanitizing solution, rusty shelving and plumbing not properly maintained among others.

The Maite supermarket remained closed on Thursday.

The supermarket was previously shut down by Public Health in March due to a rat infestation.